Wrexham, owned by Ryan Reynolds, continues its remarkable journey by securing promotion to the Championship after a 3-0 victory over Charlton. This marks the club's third consecutive promotion, and now Reynolds sets his sights on reaching the Premier League.

"Our goal is the Premier League. When we started, it seemed impossible, but now we are confident that we can achieve more," Reynolds stated.

The club, which was in the National League just two years ago, is now ready to face opponents like Ipswich, Leicester, and Blackburn. Coach Phil Parkinson and players like Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer have become key figures in this success.

Before the match against Charlton, Reynolds, along with his wife Blake Lively, spent time at the "Turf" pub, which has become iconic for the club's fans. On the field, the team demonstrated confident play, scoring three goals and securing a convincing victory.

Now Wrexham is ready to move forward with the aim of reaching the elite of English football — the Premier League.