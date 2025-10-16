Rwanda coach says Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper has many suitors

Amrouche says Amakhosi asking price has been too high

Fiarce Ntwari is a goalkeeper in demand according to his Rwandan national team coach, Adel Amrouche.

Fiacre Ntwari is a goalkeeper in demand.

The Kaizer Chiefs goal-minder has suitors who know his potential and are not concerned by his lack of playing time at Naturena.

The only stumbling block has been the asking money from the Chiefs hierarchy.

This is according to Ntwari’s national team coach, Adel Amrouche.

“A lot of teams contacted me, [but] the team [Chiefs] asked a lot of money. You must be realistic,” Amrouche told iDiski Times.

“It’s good when you have three very good goalkeepers instead of one and it’s difficult for me to say what I think, maybe because I want to protect my goalkeeper.

“Also, I must respect the club, the decision of the coach and the other goalkeeper of Chiefs.”

Ntwari has been a bit part player for Chiefs and has not made a lot of appearances but he would make the match-day squad.

His most recent appearance is the controversial one when Chiefs lost to Stellenbosch as Ntwari refused to be substituted after being called off to the bench.