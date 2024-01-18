Rune lost to an athlete from the second hundred ranking in the second round of the Australian Open

The eighth-ranked player in the world, Holger Rune, surprisingly exited the Australian Open 2024 in the second round. The Danish tennis player was ousted by 21-year-old Frenchman Arthur Cazaux, currently ranked 122nd in the ATP rankings.

In the opening set, the players didn't concede any games on their serves, and in the tiebreaker, Cazaux emerged victorious with a score of 7:4. Following this, the Frenchman secured the second set 6:4.

Rune attempted to turn the situation around and managed to take the third set 6:3. However, in the decisive set, Cazaux still created a sensation and claimed it 6:3.

This marks Cazaux's greatest achievement in his career. Previously, he had never progressed beyond the first round in Grand Slam tournaments.

In the next round, Cazaux will face the 28th-seeded Dutch player, Tallon Griekspoor.