Royal close to being expelled from PSL. How will this affect Orlando Pirates?

Earlier this year, Royal encountered financial difficulties that prevented them from competing in the South African championship. The league's bosses seem to have already made the corresponding decisions.

Details: The Premier League website has published a new tournament table, where Royal has "zero" in the columns for matches played and points earned. This may indicate that the team has been expelled from the competition and their results annulled, although there has been no official statement from the League yet.

As a result, Orlando Pirates now have two games in hand instead of three, which is favorable for Jose Riveiro's team given the tight schedule. Also, championship leaders Mamelodi Sundowns now have 22 matches played and 55 points, compared to 23 and 58.

Reminder: Previously, former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane indicated that he is open to returning to the South African Premier League, specifically to work with Orlando Pirates.