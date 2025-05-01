Rossel Returns for Universidad Católica Ahead of Chilean Clásico Against La U

Universidad Católica received a timely boost ahead of this weekend’s Chilean Clásico against Universidad de Chile. According to TNT Sports, midfielder Juan Francisco Rossel has been medically cleared after recovering from a left ankle injury and will be available for selection by head coach Tiago Nunes. Rossel missed the recent matches against Limache and Everton but is now fit to return to the squad, although he is expected to start on the bench.

The Cruzados come into the clash full of confidence after a resounding 6-0 win over Everton, a result that boosted morale heading into the season’s most anticipated domestic showdown. UC currently sit joint top of the Primera División alongside Huachipato with 17 points and still have a game in hand against Colo Colo, making them serious title contenders.

On the downside, winger Eduard Bello has been ruled out with a muscle injury, meaning he’ll miss his first Clásico appearance for Católica.

The showdown between Universidad Católica and Universidad de Chile is scheduled for Saturday, May 3 at 4:00 p.m. local time in Santiago’s Estadio Nacional, with both sides arriving in strong form.