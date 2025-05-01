RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Rossel Returns for Universidad Católica Ahead of Chilean Clásico Against La U

Rossel Returns for Universidad Católica Ahead of Chilean Clásico Against La U

Football news Today, 00:30
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Rossel Returns for Universidad Católica Ahead of Chilean Clásico Against La U Rossel Returns for Universidad Católica Ahead of Chilean Clásico Against La U

Universidad Católica received a timely boost ahead of this weekend’s Chilean Clásico against Universidad de Chile. According to TNT Sports, midfielder Juan Francisco Rossel has been medically cleared after recovering from a left ankle injury and will be available for selection by head coach Tiago Nunes. Rossel missed the recent matches against Limache and Everton but is now fit to return to the squad, although he is expected to start on the bench.

The Cruzados come into the clash full of confidence after a resounding 6-0 win over Everton, a result that boosted morale heading into the season’s most anticipated domestic showdown. UC currently sit joint top of the Primera División alongside Huachipato with 17 points and still have a game in hand against Colo Colo, making them serious title contenders.

On the downside, winger Eduard Bello has been ruled out with a muscle injury, meaning he’ll miss his first Clásico appearance for Católica.

The showdown between Universidad Católica and Universidad de Chile is scheduled for Saturday, May 3 at 4:00 p.m. local time in Santiago’s Estadio Nacional, with both sides arriving in strong form.

Related teams and leagues
Universidad Catolica Universidad de Chile
Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 16:02 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news Yesterday, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle Yesterday, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 29 apr 2025, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
Exclusive: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer Football news 26 apr 2025, 16:37 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Nottingham Forest - : - Brentford Today, 14:30 English Premier League
Nottingham Forest
-
Brentford
-
14:30
Djurgaarden - : - Chelsea Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Djurgaarden
-
Chelsea
-
15:00
Athletic Club - : - Manchester United Today, 15:00 Europa League
Athletic Club
-
Manchester United
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Fiorentina Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Real Betis
-
Fiorentina
-
15:00
Tottenham - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 15:00 Europa League
Tottenham
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
15:00
Wellington Phoenix - : - Perth Glory 02 may 2025, 03:30 A-League Men Australia
Wellington Phoenix
-
Perth Glory
-
03:30
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
Latest News
Hockey news Today, 01:28 Stanley Cup 2025: schedule, results, and playoff bracket Basketball news Today, 01:13 NBA 2024/25: schedule, results and playoff bracket Football news Today, 00:30 Rossel Returns for Universidad Católica Ahead of Chilean Clásico Against La U Football news Today, 00:10 Falcao Nears Millonarios Return as Silva Recovery Brings Further Boost Football news Yesterday, 23:45 John Kennedy Wants Fluminense Return, but Pachuca Refuses Early Exit Football news Yesterday, 23:20 Tigres Confirm Rafael Carioca Out for Champions Cup Clash Against Cruz Azul Football news Yesterday, 22:55 Brazilian Congressman Proposes Ban on National Team's New Red Jersey Football news Yesterday, 22:30 Argentine Talent Matías Soulé Turned Down Italy After Face-to-Face Talk With Spalletti Football news Yesterday, 22:05 Argentine Midfielder Lautaro Belleggia Living Like a King in Indonesia — But Speaking in Signs Football news Yesterday, 22:04 Messi Eliminated: Inter Miami Crash Out of Concachampions After 3-1 Loss to Vancouver
Sport Predictions
Football Today Ceramica Cleopatra vs National Bank of Egypt: Who will prevail in the battle for fifth place? Football Today Wolfsberger - Hartberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 1 May 2025 Football Today Al-Riyadh vs Al-Orouba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Football Today Al-Akhdood vs Al-Wehda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Football Today Al-Masry vs Zamalek: battle for third place in the Egyptian Premier League Football Today Al-Fateh vs Al-Shabab prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Football Today Tottenham – Bodo/Glimt: Can Tottenham secure a solid advantage at home? Football Today Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 May 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores