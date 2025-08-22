Rosario Awaits as Central and Newell’s Clash in High-Stakes Derby

The city of Rosario braces once again for its most intense sporting event, as Central and Newell’s prepare to face off this Saturday, August 23, at the Gigante de Arroyito in the sixth round of the Clausura 2025. The match, which kicks off at 5:30 p.m. local time, will be broadcast by ESPN Premium across much of South America and is set to deliver a packed atmosphere with returning stars, debuting coaches, and players experiencing their first derby, according to local reports.

The significance of the clash goes beyond the current league standings. For Central, led by Ariel Holan, the derby offers a chance to remain among the unbeaten in the tournament after a run of one win and four draws. The Canalla hold fifth place in Group B with seven points, a position within the qualifying spots. The lead-up included a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Riestra, where Holan rested starters such as Facundo Mallo and Federico Navarro with this decisive encounter in mind.

Newell’s arrive in need of a victory to climb in Group A, where they sit 11th with six points. Cristian Fabbiani, who will oversee his first derby as coach, also rotated his lineup in a 1-1 draw with Defensa y Justicia to preserve key players for the weekend. La Lepra has recorded three straight draws and only one victory so far in the Clausura.

One of the main storylines surrounds Ángel Di María, who returns to the derby after nearly two decades. The World Cup winner played only twice against Newell’s before moving to Europe, recording one draw and one loss. Now 37, he seeks to check off a personal milestone by winning the game that splits his hometown. Alongside him, Alejo Véliz, Jaminton Campaz, and Ignacio Malcorra stand out as key figures with derby experience.

For Newell’s, Éver Banega will direct the midfield, supported by Gonzalo Maroni and Carlos “Cocoliso” González, both in strong form. Darío Benedetto remains a question mark, yet to debut with the club due to a muscle injury, while young midfielder Luca Regiardo will miss the match through suspension.

Central also face absences, with defender Juan Giménez sidelined by a serious knee injury. Several players could make their derby debuts, including Santiago López, Enzo Giménez, and Juan Manuel Elordi for Central, while Luciano Lollo, Víctor Cuesta, and goalkeeper Juan Espínola are expected to feature for Newell’s.

The historical record adds further weight. Central lead with 97 wins compared to 77 for Newell’s and 103 draws in 279 official encounters. Their last meeting came in February, when Central claimed a 2-1 away victory at the Coloso with goals from Gaspar Duarte and Campaz, while Banega scored for Newell’s.

Referee Darío Herrera has been appointed to officiate his first Rosario derby despite his long career. He has previously overseen 24 Central games, with a record of seven wins, 10 draws, and seven defeats.

With Rosario once more divided in two, the derby promises to be a defining moment in the Clausura and a fixture destined to leave its mark.