Room to grow! FIFA Club World Cup set for expansion to 48 teams

FIFA's reforms are in full swing.

Details: According to The Guardian, during a conference between clubs, confederations, and FIFA, the topic of expanding the FIFA Club World Cup to 48 teams was brought up.

Gianni Infantino stated that although the last Club World Cup was incredibly successful and entertaining, the next tournament should be even better, as clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, Barcelona, Napoli, and Milan will also have the chance to participate, promising even more high-profile clashes.

The 2025 Club World Cup enabled FIFA to earn around $2.1 billion, with ticket sales reaching 2.5 million and an average attendance of 40,000 per match.

