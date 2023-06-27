Rookie UPL scout former player of Borussia Dortmund

Rookie of the Ukrainian Premier League "Polesie" is considering 18-year-old central defender Ivan Matviychuk.

As Sportarena writes, until recently the young player was in the system of German Borussia Dortmund.

Matviychuk is a pupil of Shakhtar Donetsk, and since the spring of 2022 he trained and played for the junior teams of Borussia D.

Recall that Polesye for the first time in its history will play in the top division of the Ukrainian championship.