Rony’s Exit From Atlético Mineiro Sparks Transfer Talks With Santos Laguna

Rony, currently at odds with Atlético Mineiro over unpaid wages, is now a transfer target for Mexico’s Santos Laguna. According to Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte, the Liga MX club has opened negotiations with the striker, eyeing a move that could be finalized without a transfer fee if the player successfully ends his contract due to financial disputes.

The 29-year-old forward has won the Copa Libertadores twice with Palmeiras, as well as the Copa do Brasil with Athletico Paranaense, among other titles. Currently, his deal with Atlético Mineiro runs through December 2027, earning approximately R$1.3 million per month. Despite briefly withdrawing a lawsuit after talks with manager Cuca, Rony remains discontented and reportedly keen on leaving Brazil.

Santos Laguna hopes to capitalize on this by offering an improved salary, premium housing, and other perks. If completed, the signing would mark one of the standout moves of the summer for Liga MX, signaling the club’s ambition to strengthen with high-caliber South American talent.