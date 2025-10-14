The captain says fans should not give up on them

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams calls on South Africans to rally behind Bafana Bafana this evening.

Ronwen Williams says fans should not doubt over Bafana Bafana ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Rwanda this evening.

The Mamelodi Sundowns shot stopper says they are ready to see off Rwanda this evening to ensure their qualification aspirations remain intact.

A win for Bafana Bafana guarantees them qualification should Benin fall to Nigeria in the other Group C match.

“I urge the supporters to please stay positive,” he said.

“We stay positive that we will get the positive result.”

Williams says that their only defeat in their quest for qualifying for next year’s World Cup was in Kigali makes this evening’s game they are ready to avenge in.

“We have a score to settle with Rwanda,” he said in an Instagram video posted by Safa Media.

“They are only nation that beat us in this campaign and we know what they put us through.”

Bafana should just hope Nigeria beats Benin for them to finish as Group winners.

The match starts at 6pm at Mbombela Stadium.