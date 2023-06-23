Ronaldo's mother wanted an abortion when she was pregnant with the footballer
Photo: open sources
The sister of Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, Kati Aveiro, has admitted that the footballer might not have been born.
According to her, their mother intended to terminate the pregnancy of the soccer superstar because of the lack of resources and physical stress.
After a while, the woman changed her mind and decided to give birth, contrary to all expectations and expectations.
Ronaldo is now a player at Al Nasr.
Last season he played 16 matches, scoring 14 goals and giving two assists.
