Ronaldo's course. Manchester United's young talent celebrates a milestone in the Premier League

Manchester United at Old Trafford plays host to West Ham in the 23rd round of the English Premier League.

In the starting lineup, the Red Devils introduced the young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo to the match. For the 18-year-old Englishman, this marks his 10th appearance for Manchester United in the Premier League.

Mainoo becomes the sixth-youngest player to reach ten matches in the Premier League for Manchester United. At the outset of the encounter with West Ham, he was 18 years and 291 days old. Interestingly, the midfielder is only one day older than Cristiano Ronaldo was when he played his 10th match in the English championship in 2003.

18 - Kobbie Mainoo is the sixth-youngest player to make 10 Premier League appearances for Manchester United (18 years, 291 days), and is just one day older than Cristiano Ronaldo was on his 10th appearance in 2003. Footsteps. pic.twitter.com/kZn1y6h73g — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 4, 2024

Before today's fixture, the youth international for England has featured in 15 matches for the United first team across all competitions, scoring two goals.

The initial whistle for the match between Manchester United and West Ham sounded at 3:00 PM Central European Time.