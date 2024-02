По курсу Роналду. Молодой талант Манчестер Юнайтед отметил юбилей в Премьер-лиге

18 - Kobbie Mainoo is the sixth-youngest player to make 10 Premier League appearances for Manchester United (18 years, 291 days), and is just one day older than Cristiano Ronaldo was on his 10th appearance in 2003. Footsteps. pic.twitter.com/kZn1y6h73g

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 4, 2024