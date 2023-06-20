Ronaldo spoke powerfully about his soccer records

Portugal and Al Nasr captain Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about how he feels about records in the national team.

The player currently has 199 matches and 122 goals for the national team.

"I know that I am the record holder for the number of games and goals scored for the team. But I am not looking to set new records - they find me. I am satisfied with what I have, and I am still motivated to play at the highest level.

I am ambitious and want to make Portuguese history. I hope we can win some more trophies," said the 38-year-old Portuguese.