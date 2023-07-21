RU RU
Main News Ronaldo could lose some of his profits for a silly prank

Football news Today, 05:00
World soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo may lose part of his profits.

According to the British tabloid Daily Mail, the forward of the Saudi club Al-Nasr and the Portuguese national team may end his cooperation with the American brand of sportswear Nike.

The contract with the player may be broken after the Portuguese's antics during a friendly match with "Celta", in which his team suffered a crushing defeat with a score of 0:5.

It's all about the fact that for this game, the 38-year-old footballer came out in the shields of the German brand Adidas - the main competitor of the American company. This moment hit the airwaves of TV cameras.

According to British media, such an act on the part of the Portuguese may violate the terms of his contract with Nike, which will entail the termination of cooperation.

Ronaldo's current agreement with the sports brand is for 10 years. During this time, the star Portuguese footballer must earn €170 million. Ronaldo's personal cooperation with Nike lasts for 20 years.

