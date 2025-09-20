Ronaldinho to present the 2025 Ballon d'Or. The main faces of the ceremony revealed.

Legendary status off the charts

The award ceremony will take place on Monday, September 22, at the Châtelet Theatre in Paris. It has been revealed who will present the Ballon d'Or trophy.

Details: The legendary Brazilian midfielder Ronaldinho will be the one to hand out football’s most prestigious individual trophy this year. Recall that in 2005, he claimed the Ballon d'Or himself while playing for Barcelona.

The award ceremony is set for Monday, September 22, at the Châtelet Theatre in Paris. Hosting the evening will be 1987 Ballon d'Or winner Ruud Gullit and renowned British sports journalist Kate Scott. The event kicks off at 20:00 Central European Time.

The Ballon d'Or has been presented annually by the French magazine France Football since 1956, honoring the best male and female footballers of the season.

The current holder of the prestigious award is Spanish midfielder Rodri.

