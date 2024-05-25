Romelu Lukaku wants to work with only one coach and is willing to follow him to another club

Roma forward Romelu Lukaku will return from his loan to Chelsea this summer, but he is not part of the "Blues'" future plans.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, Lukaku is very keen to reunite with Antonio Conte, as they have developed a very strong relationship from their time together at Inter.

If Conte takes charge of Napoli, the Belgian striker will become one of the primary targets for the Neapolitan club in the summer transfer window. In Naples, Lukaku is expected to replace Victor Osimhen, who might leave the club.

The 31-year-old Lukaku has been playing for Roma on loan since the beginning of the season. During his tenure with the "Giallorossi," he has scored 21 goals and provided 4 assists in 47 matches across all competitions. On average, it took him 187 minutes per goal in the 2023/24 campaign.