Romaña Slams Refereeing After San Lorenzo’s Loss

According to TyC Sports, Jhohan Romaña expressed his anger following San Lorenzo’s 2-1 defeat to Platense in Vicente López, directing sharp criticism at referee Sebastián Martínez. The Colombian defender didn’t hold back: “Several matches now they tilt the field, it’s always the same and we’re tired,” he declared.

Romaña also blasted the red card shown to Alexis Cuello, calling it unjust. “Cuello’s red card was nonsense,” he said, adding that Martínez tried to compensate after correctly sending off Platense’s Ignacio Vázquez. “I asked him to give me an explanation, and he told me anything. He doesn’t even know what to say,” Romaña recounted.

The defender went further, accusing referees of a recurring pattern: “They always hurt us. We work hard all week for them to do whatever they want. Next match they officiate and nothing happens.”

These complaints echo recent situations where San Lorenzo felt disadvantaged. Against Gimnasia, a clear handball by Pedro Silva Torrejón was not called as a penalty, and in the Copa Argentina against Tigre, the team protested that referee Leandro Rey Hilfer whistled every small foul in favor of their rival. Romaña’s outburst reflects a growing frustration within the squad about what they see as repeated injustices.