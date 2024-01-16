Roma sacked Mourinho; Benzema will not join Manchester United. Top transfer news for January 16

Dailysports has compiled for you all the major transfer news and rumors that were featured in the media on Tuesday, January 16.

Roma parted ways with José Mourinho and immediately appointed a new coach

The Portuguese specialist, José Mourinho, has officially bid farewell to Roma along with his coaching staff. The new head coach of the Wolves is the club legend Daniele De Rossi. His contract runs until the end of the current season, with an option to extend for a year.

PSG is ready to surpass Real Madrid's offer in Mbappé's salary.

PSG is prepared to do whatever it takes to keep Kylian Mbappé in their squad and fend off Real Madrid's attempts to take the player. According to French portal RMC Sport, PSG might exceed the financial conditions offered by Real Madrid to the winger by more than three times. While Real offers Mbappé a yearly salary of 30 million euros with significant bonuses, PSG is willing to pay Mbappé a staggering 100 million euros per year.

Manchester United has rejected signing Karim Benzema

Manchester United seriously considered bringing in former Real Madrid forward and current Al-Ittihad player Karim Benzema to strengthen their attack. However, the Royal Club decided not to invite the Frenchman in January due to his age and salary demands.

Real Madrid has identified Mendy's replacement

Real Madrid is contemplating parting ways with left-back Ferland Mendy more frequently. They have already found his replacement in Bayern Munich's defender Alphonso Davies. The Canadian could be brought in during the summer, but Madrid understands that his transfer will be a challenging and expensive endeavor.

Manchester United is ready for a player exchange with Crystal Palace.

Manchester United and Crystal Palace may engage in a player exchange during the summer transfer window. The Red Devils are seriously interested in Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise. Manchester United is discussing the possibility of including their defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the deal for Olise.

Lingard may continue his career in MLS

Jesse Lingard's agents have actively started searching for a new club for their client. There are already interested MLS clubs, including the Portland Timbers, according to DailyMail.

Manchester City is willing to let João Cancelo stay in Barcelona

It is reported that Manchester City will allow the Portuguese player to stay in Barcelona, where he currently plays on loan. However, this is conditional on Barcelona paying a substantial transfer fee for this move. Manchester City does not consider any player exchanges.

Marco Reus may return to Borussia Mönchengladbach

Midfielder Marco Reus from Borussia Dortmund is likely to leave the "Yellow and Blacks" when his contract expires in the summer of 2024. The 34-year-old, who played for Borussia Mönchengladbach from 2009 to 2012, could return to Borussia.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are eyeing Araujo

Manchester United and Bayern Munich want to sign Barcelona's defender Ronald Araujo. Both clubs have contacted Barcelona about the transfer and received the same response: the transfer in winter will cost more than 80 million euros.

Tottenham will loan Sergio Reguilon to Brentford

The clubs have reached a verbal agreement regarding the transfer of the Spanish defender. Reguilon will move to Brentford until the end of the current season without an option to buy. On January 17, the player will undergo a medical examination with his new team.