Roma Mourinho failed to win Serie A home game

In the 1st round of the Italian Serie A, AS Roma played a draw against Salernitana at their home stadium. The match took place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome and ended with a score of 2-2.

In the 17th minute, Andrea Belotti opened the scoring for Salernitana, assisted by Diego Llorente. In the 36th minute, Antonio Candreva equalized for Roma with an assist from Federico Fazio. At the beginning of the second half, Candreva put Salernitana ahead again, scoring his second goal with an assist from Domagoj Bradaric. In the 82nd minute, Belotti saved Roma from defeat by scoring his second goal, assisted by Leandro Paredes.

"Roma" - "Salernitana" - 2:2 (1:1, 1:1)

Goals: 1:0 - 17 Belotti, 1:1 - 36 Candreva, 1:2 - 49 Candreva, 2:2 - 82 Belotti.

"Roma": Rui Patricio, Christensen (Karsdorp, 65), Smalling (Paredes, 65), Llorente, Mancini, Spinazzola (Zalewski, 65), Cristante, Aouar (Pagano, 90), Bove (Sanchez, 65), El Shaarawy, Belotti.

"Salernitana": Ochoa, Mazzocchi (Dia, 66), Fazio, Diomber, Lovato, Bradaric, Candreva, Castanos (Zambia, 78), Kulibali, Majore (Lengovsky, 78), Butheim (Kulibali, 88).

Yellow Cards: Diomber (41), Majore (66), Castanos (69), Fazio (83).