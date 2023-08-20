RU RU NG NG
Main News Roma Mourinho failed to win Serie A home game

Roma Mourinho failed to win Serie A home game

Football news Today, 14:44
Roma Mourinho failed to win Serie A home game Photo: Roma's twitter/Author unknown

In the 1st round of the Italian Serie A, AS Roma played a draw against Salernitana at their home stadium. The match took place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome and ended with a score of 2-2.

In the 17th minute, Andrea Belotti opened the scoring for Salernitana, assisted by Diego Llorente. In the 36th minute, Antonio Candreva equalized for Roma with an assist from Federico Fazio. At the beginning of the second half, Candreva put Salernitana ahead again, scoring his second goal with an assist from Domagoj Bradaric. In the 82nd minute, Belotti saved Roma from defeat by scoring his second goal, assisted by Leandro Paredes.

"Roma" - "Salernitana" - 2:2 (1:1, 1:1)
Goals: 1:0 - 17 Belotti, 1:1 - 36 Candreva, 1:2 - 49 Candreva, 2:2 - 82 Belotti.

"Roma": Rui Patricio, Christensen (Karsdorp, 65), Smalling (Paredes, 65), Llorente, Mancini, Spinazzola (Zalewski, 65), Cristante, Aouar (Pagano, 90), Bove (Sanchez, 65), El Shaarawy, Belotti.

"Salernitana": Ochoa, Mazzocchi (Dia, 66), Fazio, Diomber, Lovato, Bradaric, Candreva, Castanos (Zambia, 78), Kulibali, Majore (Lengovsky, 78), Butheim (Kulibali, 88).

Yellow Cards: Diomber (41), Majore (66), Castanos (69), Fazio (83).

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Roma Salernitana Serie A Italy
Popular news
Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home Football news Today, 15:36 Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home
Shakhtar missed the victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Today, 14:21 Shakhtar missed the victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine
Chelsea defeated in London derby Football news Today, 13:51 Chelsea defeated in London derby
"Dynamo" Kyiv lost in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Today, 12:54 Dynamo Kyiv lost in the match of the championship of Ukraine, conceding the decisive goal in the 9
Lionel Messi became the most decorated football player in history Football news Today, 05:45 Lionel Messi became the most decorated football player in history
Bellingham wins Real Madrid in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 16:12 Bellingham wins Real Madrid in La Liga
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:36 Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home Football news Today, 15:06 Monaco triumph in Ligue 1 Football news Today, 14:44 Roma Mourinho failed to win Serie A home game Football news Today, 14:21 Shakhtar missed the victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Today, 13:51 Chelsea defeated in London derby Football news Today, 13:35 Colo-Muani brought Eintracht to victory in the 1st round of the Bundesliga Football news Today, 13:17 Brest won a second victory and led Ligue 1 Football news Today, 13:07 Union won a crushing victory in the 1st round of the Bundesliga Football news Today, 13:00 Aston Villa destroy Everton in the Premier League match Football news Today, 12:54 Dynamo Kyiv lost in the match of the championship of Ukraine, conceding the decisive goal in the 9
Sport Predictions
Football 21 aug 2023 Torino vs Cagliari prediction and betting tipson August 21, 2023 Football 21 aug 2023 Alaves vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on August 21, 2023 Football 21 aug 2023 Crystal Palace vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on August 21, 2023 Football 21 aug 2023 Granada vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips on August 21, 2023