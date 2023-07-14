Roma have been strengthened by the defender of the Danish national team

The press office of AS Roma has announced on the official website the transfer of defender Rasmus Kristensen from Leeds United and the Danish national team.

The Italian club has signed the 26-year-old player on loan until the summer of 2024. Kristensen will wear the number 2 jersey for the Rome club. The transfer was made due to Leeds United's relegation from the Premier League last season, with the team set to play in the Championship in the upcoming season.

Kristensen has been playing for Leeds United since 2022 when he joined the English club from Red Bull Salzburg. The transfer fee amounted to 13 million euros. He has played a total of 30 matches for Leeds United in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing one assist. Previously, he also played for Midtjylland and Ajax.

With Red Bull Salzburg, Kristensen won the Austrian championship three times in the seasons 2019/2020, 2020/2021, and 2021/2022. He also won the Austrian Cup three times in the same seasons. With Ajax, the Danish player became the champion of the Netherlands in the 2018/2019 season and won the Dutch Cup in the same season.

Kristensen has been representing the Danish national team since 2021. He has played a total of 15 matches for the Danish national team and has received one yellow card.