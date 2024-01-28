Roma has reached an agreement on the transfer of Angelino

Angelino left Manchester City in the summer of 2021 and joined German club RB Leipzig for 18 million euros. The 27-year-old player's career has been marked by frequent transfers, including stints with Spanish clubs Girona and Mallorca, American New York City, Dutch club NAC Breda, as well as German side Hoffenheim.

This season, the Spaniard began with a loan spell at Turkish club Galatasaray, but decided to change clubs after the first part of the season due to interest from the Italian club AS Roma. The final confirmation of the transfer is expected to be made soon.

It's worth noting that in this season, Angelino has played in 19 matches, scoring one goal and providing one assist. The reputable Transfermarkt portal values the defender at eight million euros, and his contract with Leipzig is valid until the summer of 2025.