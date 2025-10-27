Rohr Says Heavy Loss to Super Eagles Left Benin Camp “Frustrated”

Benin coach reflects on missed World Cup chance after 4–0 defeat ends historic qualifying run

Benin national team coach, Gernot Rohr, has spoken about the deep disappointment felt by his players and staff following their decisive defeat to the Super Eagles in the final 2026 World Cup qualifier.

The team, nicknamed the Cheetahs, had been the surprise leaders of Group C and stood just one match away from a historic first-ever World Cup qualification. A victory would have secured their spot, irrespective of the result in the South Africa vs. Rwanda game.

However, Rohr’s side suffered a crushing 4-0 loss to Nigeria—their heaviest defeat under the German coach. Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen was unstoppable, netting a hat-trick that sealed Benin's elimination.

Rohr confessed that the result was especially painful given how close they were to achieving their goal. "It's true that the heavy defeat in Nigeria caused a lot of frustration within the staff and the dressing room, since we saw this World Cup very close," Rohr told Joueurs Beninois.

Looking ahead, the German tactician acknowledged that the team must improve defensively. He pointed to mistakes made against Nigeria, stating, “The areas for improvement are mainly defensive discipline. There are still a lot of mistakes...”

With their World Cup hopes over, Rohr will now focus on preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where Benin is grouped with Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Botswana.