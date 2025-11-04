Rohr Backs Super Eagles for World Cup Playoff Final Showdown

Former Nigeria Coach Predicts Nigeria-DR Congo Final, Citing Superior Quality

Former Super Eagles and current Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr has tipped Nigeria to reach the final of the Africa World Cup playoffs later this month – predicting a clash against DR Congo. The Franco-German tactician believes the Super Eagles' superior quality will be the decisive factor in their semi-final match against Gabon in Rabat on November 13.

The playoff structure sees Nigeria face Gabon, while Cameroon takes on DR Congo. The winners will compete on November 16 for a spot in the intercontinental playoffs.

Speaking to NationSport, Rohr, 72, acknowledged Gabon's quality, stating, "Gabon and Nigeria are two good teams... Some of their (Gabonese) players are still the same ones I worked with between 2010 and 2012..." He noted that stars like captain Bruno Ecuele Manga are still involved, but ultimately favors his former team.

But I think Nigeria has better players. If they play collectively like they did against Benin, I think they can beat Gabon.

The former Bordeaux coach praised Nigeria’s recent cohesion and depth. He urged them to avoid complacency against an experienced opponent.

In the other semi-final, Rohr expects a tougher contest but predicts DR Congo will progress. He admitted, "The winner of the final ticket will be difficult to predict because the match between Cameroon and DR Congo will not be easy." However, he feels the Leopards have an edge: “Perhaps, DR Congo are a bit stronger because they have individually better quality players than Cameroon. Again, Cameroon are also facing some administrative problems... so I think the final could be between Nigeria and DR Congo.”

Rohr added that even the final winner will face a tough intercontinental playoff in Mexico, but remains hopeful for Nigeria.