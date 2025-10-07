ES ES FR FR
Rodrygo addresses summer exit rumours from Real Madrid

It seems the rumours were exaggerated.
Football news Today, 16:38
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Rodrygo has not been receiving consistent playing time this season, and over the summer there was widespread speculation that he was ready to leave the “Royal Club.” The player has now spoken out to clarify the situation.

Details: In an interview with Diario AS, Rodrygo admitted that offers always come in — and this summer was no exception. However, he made it clear to Real Madrid that he had no intention of leaving.

Quote: “There are always offers… that was the case this summer too, I won’t lie. But I always made it clear to the club that I wanted to stay. I told them I want to keep achieving success with Real Madrid — even more than I already have,” said the Brazilian.

We recently reported that Fede Valverde mentioned reading several articles damaging his reputation. He admitted his recent performances weren’t his best but stressed that he maintains a good relationship with the coach and is ready to play in any position.

Reminder: Several key Real Madrid players have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the manager’s leadership style and the distribution of playing time.

