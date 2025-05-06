RU RU ES ES FR FR
Rockstar Games releases the second trailer for GTA VI

Esports News Today, 10:08
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Rockstar Games releases the second trailer for GTA VI Photo: www.rockstargames.com

GTA VI from Rockstar Games is one of the most anticipated titles among gamers, and on Tuesday, May 6, the company delighted its fans with some big news.

Details: The official Rockstar Games pages have unveiled a fresh trailer for GTA VI. This marks the second trailer for the upcoming installment in the legendary franchise.

Previously, we reported that the release of GTA VI was postponed to next year. Rockstar Games officially delayed the game's launch, announcing the precise release date—May 26, 2026.

By the way, the storyline of GTA VI unfolds in the fictional open state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, and the city of Vice City, modeled after Miami. The game centers around two criminals: Lucia and her partner.

Reminder: At The Game Awards 2024, Polish studio CD Projekt RED unveiled the long-awaited trailer for The Witcher 4. The trailer revealed that Ciri, not Geralt as in previous entries, will take the lead as the main protagonist.

