Robbery solved! Casillas falls victim to theft

Ex-goalkeeper's housekeeper arrested for stealing five watches worth tens of thousands of euros

Former Real Madrid and Spain national team goalkeeper Iker Casillas became the victim of a theft in his own home. Five expensive watches from his collection vanished—criminals acted cunningly, gradually replacing the originals with fakes. Casillas grew suspicious when he noticed discrepancies and turned to the police.

According to COPE, it took law enforcement just ten days to identify and arrest the suspects—a Paraguayan housekeeper and a Spaniard, the security guard of the elite residential complex in Madrid where Casillas lives. It turned out they were in a relationship and were planning to leave the country.

Investigators have so far managed to recover two out of the five stolen watches, with the total value of the collection estimated at tens of thousands of euros. Casillas himself spotted the switch: the luxury models displayed around the house turned out to be counterfeits. Police then set a trap for the housekeeper, who was caught and went on to reveal the full details of the crime.

As reported by journalist Manu Marlasca on the program El Programa de Ana Rosa, "Only a few people knew where the watches were kept—including the housekeeper, who had worked for Iker and Sara Carbonero since 2019. Her partner worked as a security guard in the same residential complex. It seems he was the mastermind behind the heist. Police found several counterfeit watches in their home, prepared for further swaps. One original was fully recovered, along with parts of others."