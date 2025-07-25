RU RU ES ES FR FR
River Looks Abroad to Offload Lanzini, Kranevitter, Simón and Rojas

River Looks Abroad to Offload Lanzini, Kranevitter, Simón and Rojas

Football news Today, 17:45
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
With the domestic transfer window now closed, River Plate must turn to the international market to find new clubs for the players excluded by Marcelo Gallardo. As reported by Olé, Manuel Lanzini, Matías Kranevitter, Matías Rojas and Santiago Simón are no longer part of the first-team squad and continue training separately while awaiting offers from abroad.

Among Argentine clubs, only Rosario Central showed concrete interest — and only for Simón, considered the most promising of the group. For the rest, inquiries were few and never serious, as their recent form and high salaries made them unattractive options. Injuries and limited playing time further diminished their appeal.

Lanzini and Kranevitter, both 32, and Rojas, 29, are in the twilight of their careers. Simón, still 23, has a different trajectory ahead but shares the same uncertain fate for now. None of them participate in tactical sessions anymore and have been assigned to individual physical training, often on different schedules from the main squad.

River is now counting on the longer transfer windows in foreign leagues, which remain open through late August or even September in some cases. After recent departures like Aliendro, González Pirez, Tapia, and Martínez, the club hopes to finalize more exits and avoid keeping high-profile players sidelined with no competitive role.

