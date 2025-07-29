RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news River Faces a Major Setback as Gallardo Must Replace Key Engine Maxi Salas

River Faces a Major Setback as Gallardo Must Replace Key Engine Maxi Salas

Football news Today, 17:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
River Faces a Major Setback as Gallardo Must Replace Key Engine Maxi Salas River Faces a Major Setback as Gallardo Must Replace Key Engine Maxi Salas

River Plate has suffered a significant blow with the injury of forward Maximiliano Salas, diagnosed with a distal sprain of the medial collateral ligament in his left knee. While the three-week recovery time offers some relief, the impact on Marcelo Gallardo’s team is far more complex than the medical report suggests.

Salas had quickly become the beating heart of this new-look River, infusing the squad with urgency, grit, and leadership. His absence was glaring in the recent clásico against San Lorenzo, where River fell back into the predictable, static patterns that plagued them in the previous semester. The early-season energy and hunger—largely fueled by Salas—suddenly vanished.

The challenge for Gallardo now is steep. River enters a crucial stretch: a Copa Argentina knockout tie against San Martín de Tucumán, the clásico with Independiente, and the Libertadores round-of-16 clash with Libertad—all potentially without their most dynamic player. Although Sebastián Driussi has recovered from his own injury and is expected to step in, his slower pace and different profile make him a very different option from Salas.

With newcomers like Portillo still integrating and Juan Fernando Quintero visibly lacking rhythm, Gallardo must find a way to maintain River’s recently rediscovered edge. Salas had not only improved the team’s output but had led by example, becoming a reference point both tactically and emotionally.

For now, River must navigate this stretch without the man who had begun to define its game. It’s not just about filling a position—it’s about sustaining an identity that, at least early on, seemed tied directly to Maxi Salas.

Related teams and leagues
River Plate River Plate Schedule River Plate News River Plate Transfers
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle Yesterday, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
NSA Sofia - : - Pyunik 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
Pyunik
-
05:00
SS Anenii Noi - : - Swieqi United 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Swieqi United
-
05:00
Flora Tallinn - : - SFK Riga 30 july 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
Flora Tallinn
-
SFK Riga
-
07:00
Mitrovica - : - Cliftonville 30 july 2025, 10:00 Women's Champions League
Mitrovica
-
Cliftonville
-
10:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - NSI Runavik 30 july 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
NSI Runavik
-
11:00
Fomget Genclik ve Spor - : - Neftci PFC 30 july 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
Neftci PFC
-
12:00
Qarabag FK - : - Shelbourne 30 july 2025, 12:00 Champions League
Qarabag FK
-
Shelbourne
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - AEK Athens 30 july 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
AEK Athens
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Buducnost Podgorica 30 july 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
13:00
Malmoe FF - : - RFS 30 july 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
RFS
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:00 Boca's Crisis Reaches Breaking Point: 11 Games Without a Win and Inner Turmoil Football news Today, 17:35 Neymar Linked with Surprise Ligue 1 Return via Marseille Interest Football news Today, 17:00 River Faces a Major Setback as Gallardo Must Replace Key Engine Maxi Salas Football news Today, 16:30 Botafogo Aims for Clinical Finish in Copa do Brasil Clash with Bragantino Football news Today, 16:00 Uruguay Set to Challenge Brazil in Semifinal Showdown Football news Today, 15:43 Simba announce signing of Mamelodi Sundowns player Football news Today, 15:09 Best Head Coach and Player of the Past PSL Season Revealed Football news Today, 14:58 PSL Awards 25: Which awards did Orlando Pirates players collect? Football news Today, 14:34 Official: Manchester City announces Trafford's return Football news Today, 14:20 "Here we go." Thomas Müller to continue his career in Canada
Sport Predictions
Football Today UANL Tigres vs Houston Dynamo: Who will kick off the Leagues Cup with a win? Football 30 july 2025 Al-Nassr vs Toulouse prediction, H2H and match odds – July 30, 2025 Football 30 july 2025 Mallorca vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Football 30 july 2025 Grenoble vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – July 30, 2025 Football 30 july 2025 Monaco vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Football 30 july 2025 Strasbourg vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Football 30 july 2025 Alavés vs Girona prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Football 30 july 2025 Sportfreunde Siegen vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 30, 2025 Football 30 july 2025 Wolfsburg vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Football 30 july 2025 Ludogorets vs Rijeka: Who will advance to the next qualifying round?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores