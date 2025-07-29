River Faces a Major Setback as Gallardo Must Replace Key Engine Maxi Salas

River Plate has suffered a significant blow with the injury of forward Maximiliano Salas, diagnosed with a distal sprain of the medial collateral ligament in his left knee. While the three-week recovery time offers some relief, the impact on Marcelo Gallardo’s team is far more complex than the medical report suggests.

Salas had quickly become the beating heart of this new-look River, infusing the squad with urgency, grit, and leadership. His absence was glaring in the recent clásico against San Lorenzo, where River fell back into the predictable, static patterns that plagued them in the previous semester. The early-season energy and hunger—largely fueled by Salas—suddenly vanished.

The challenge for Gallardo now is steep. River enters a crucial stretch: a Copa Argentina knockout tie against San Martín de Tucumán, the clásico with Independiente, and the Libertadores round-of-16 clash with Libertad—all potentially without their most dynamic player. Although Sebastián Driussi has recovered from his own injury and is expected to step in, his slower pace and different profile make him a very different option from Salas.

With newcomers like Portillo still integrating and Juan Fernando Quintero visibly lacking rhythm, Gallardo must find a way to maintain River’s recently rediscovered edge. Salas had not only improved the team’s output but had led by example, becoming a reference point both tactically and emotionally.

For now, River must navigate this stretch without the man who had begun to define its game. It’s not just about filling a position—it’s about sustaining an identity that, at least early on, seemed tied directly to Maxi Salas.