River Face High-Altitude Challenge in Quito as IDV Keeper Issues Warning

Ahead of River Plate’s crucial Copa Libertadores group stage clash in Quito, Independiente del Valle goalkeeper Guido Villar issued a strong warning about the perils of playing at high altitude. According to TN Deportivo, the shot-stopper emphasized how the conditions in the Ecuadorian capital could disrupt the visiting side's rhythm and physical response.

“Every city has different climates. I’m not sure how it will affect each player. There's a lot of humidity here and at higher altitudes, breathing becomes harder. Not finding your breath can drive you crazy,” Villar explained. Quito sits at 2,850 meters above sea level, making it one of the more challenging venues for teams unaccustomed to altitude.

Villar also revealed his team’s strategy at home: “At altitude, we dominate games with possession, and that wears opponents down. If you miss a few high presses, you really start to feel the lack of oxygen.”

River’s record in Quito only adds to the concern. In 10 previous visits to the city, the Argentine giants have failed to win—losing seven and drawing three. They’ve only scored in three of those matches. The last time River played at high altitude was in 2023, when they managed a 1-1 draw against The Strongest in La Paz.

The historical struggles, combined with Villar’s candid remarks, set the stage for a tough test as River look to secure vital points on the road.