River Eyes Another Vélez Prospect After Carrizo Deal Fails

According to Doble Amarilla, River Plate has shifted its focus to Maximiliano Porcel after Vélez refused to negotiate the transfer of Maher Carrizo. Porcel, a 19-year-old attacking midfielder from the 2006 generation, has been sidelined by coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto due to disciplinary issues but remains under contract with Vélez until 2027.

In recent days, River reportedly moved forward with interest in Porcel, who has been authorized by Vélez to seek a new club. The youngster was offered to River, and negotiations are underway for a loan deal with a fee and a high purchase option.

Porcel had been dropped to the reserve team after failing to follow a coaching directive during preseason. He later apologized, saying: “I made a mistake and I’m sorry. I asked to speak with Guillermo, I apologized, and now I’m training with the reserves.” Barros Schelotto confirmed the matter is behind them but emphasized that Porcel needs to earn his way back into the first team.

If the deal goes through, River could secure another promising talent to bolster its youth ranks.