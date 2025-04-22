River Dreaming of Ángel Correa as Club World Cup Looms

Ángel Correa may be nearing the end of his decade-long stint with Atlético de Madrid, and he’s reportedly open to offers starting in June, according to TyC Sports. While no formal approach has been made by River Plate, sources close to the club admit that the Argentine forward is one of Marcelo Gallardo’s long-standing “favorites”. Gallardo even tried to sign him during his brief spell with Saudi side Al-Ittihad.

Correa’s contract with Atlético runs through June 2026, but after 461 appearances, 87 goals, and three major titles, the 2022 World Cup winner is contemplating a change. He’s eager for more playing time to stay in contention for the 2026 World Cup, especially after donning Argentina’s No. 10 shirt during Lionel Messi’s absence in the last qualifying match.

Mexican club Tigres is also reportedly interested and willing to make a substantial financial offer. River, however, holds a potential trump card: their qualification for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The Buenos Aires club is set to compete in a high-profile group alongside Inter Milan, Monterrey, and Urawa Red Diamonds, offering Correa a prestigious platform and a return to his homeland.

No contact has yet been made between River’s board and Correa’s representatives. The club is waiting to learn Atlético’s asking price before deciding whether to make a serious move. For now, River fans are cautiously optimistic.