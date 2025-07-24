RU RU ES ES FR FR
River Considers Move for Vélez Prospect Maximiliano Porcel After Disciplinary Setback

River Considers Move for Vélez Prospect Maximiliano Porcel After Disciplinary Setback

Football news
Facundo Trotta Arrieta
River Plate has been offered the chance to sign 19-year-old attacking midfielder Maximiliano Porcel, one of Vélez Sarsfield’s most promising youth products, according to Olé. The left-footed playmaker impressed earlier this year by scoring twice in the Proyección Tournament final against San Lorenzo, but he’s currently training with the reserves after a disciplinary incident.

Porcel’s demotion came after he refused to play in a reserve match six days after being benched in a Copa Sudamericana game against San Antonio Bulo Bulo. He told coaches he was too tired to participate — a response that did not sit well with manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto. Since then, Porcel has apologized publicly and returned to training with the reserve squad. “I made a mistake and I’m sorry. It was a learning moment,” he said in an interview with Vélez y su Mundo.

River had previously shown interest in Maher Carrizo, another youth prospect at Vélez, but now the club is evaluating whether to pursue Porcel. So far, Vélez is only open to a loan deal.

The player has logged 261 minutes over nine senior appearances, and while his technical ability is clear, River is carefully weighing his off-field conduct before making a decision. With the transfer window closing soon, a resolution could come in the next few days.

