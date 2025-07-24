River Considers Move for Vélez Prospect Maximiliano Porcel After Disciplinary Setback

River Plate has been offered the chance to sign 19-year-old attacking midfielder Maximiliano Porcel, one of Vélez Sarsfield’s most promising youth products, according to Olé. The left-footed playmaker impressed earlier this year by scoring twice in the Proyección Tournament final against San Lorenzo, but he’s currently training with the reserves after a disciplinary incident.

Porcel’s demotion came after he refused to play in a reserve match six days after being benched in a Copa Sudamericana game against San Antonio Bulo Bulo. He told coaches he was too tired to participate — a response that did not sit well with manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto. Since then, Porcel has apologized publicly and returned to training with the reserve squad. “I made a mistake and I’m sorry. It was a learning moment,” he said in an interview with Vélez y su Mundo.

River had previously shown interest in Maher Carrizo, another youth prospect at Vélez, but now the club is evaluating whether to pursue Porcel. So far, Vélez is only open to a loan deal.

The player has logged 261 minutes over nine senior appearances, and while his technical ability is clear, River is carefully weighing his off-field conduct before making a decision. With the transfer window closing soon, a resolution could come in the next few days.