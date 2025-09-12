River Balances FIFA Returnees in Lineup for Estudiantes Clash

River Plate is preparing to face Estudiantes on Saturday with most of its regular starters, according to Olé. Marcelo Gallardo’s plan is to give his squad playing time before Wednesday’s Copa Libertadores quarterfinal against Palmeiras, while protecting those who logged heavy minutes during the FIFA break.

The squad trained in full on Thursday, with Paulo Díaz, Matías Galarza, Kevin Castaño and Juan Fernando Quintero back from international duty. Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuña also returned, completing light recovery work. Gallardo has tested a lineup close to his usual structure, though final decisions will depend on fitness assessments in the last practice session.

Several players remain question marks. Chilean defender Paulo Díaz will be rested after playing two full matches for his national team, with Lautaro Rivero set to start in his place. Montiel and Castaño are doubtful, and Fabricio Bustos and Portillo are the likely replacements. Acuña, who did not see action with Argentina, is expected to start on the left flank.

The projected starting XI against Estudiantes is Armani; Montiel or Bustos, Martínez Quarta, Rivero, Acuña; Enzo Pérez, Castaño or Portillo, Galoppo, Nacho Fernández; Driussi and Salas. Kickoff at Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi is scheduled for 7 p.m. local time.