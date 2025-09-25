River and Racing Set for Copa Argentina Clash in Rosario

The long-anticipated Copa Argentina quarterfinal between River Plate and Racing now has its date, venue and kickoff time confirmed. Per Olé, the match will be played on Thursday, October 2, at Rosario Central’s Gigante de Arroyito, with an unusual 6 p.m. kickoff. The early start was scheduled for security reasons, ensuring fans enter the stadium before sunset.

The fixture comes with extra weight. River heads into the game reeling from its Copa Libertadores elimination, adding pressure to deliver in a domestic cup setting against a traditional rival. For Racing, the clash offers a chance to keep momentum and secure a semifinal spot, where Belgrano, Argentinos and Independiente Rivadavia are already waiting.

The venue choice raised eyebrows. Córdoba and Mendoza were considered strong options, as they frequently host decisive ties, but Rosario was ultimately selected. With a capacity of nearly 47,000, the Gigante provides a fresh backdrop for River, which has never played a Copa Argentina match there. Adding to the intrigue, Marcelo Gallardo’s side will return to the same stadium just days later to face Rosario Central in league play.

The stadium’s history with the tournament is limited. Only two games have been staged there: Colón’s 2-1 win over Talleres in 2011 and Belgrano’s 2-0 victory over Independiente earlier this year in the round of 16.

Scheduling became another point of contention. Racing requested October 8, arguing that playing right after the Avellaneda clásico against Independiente on September 28 would affect recovery and preparation. River, meanwhile, pushed for an earlier date to avoid the impact of the mid-October FIFA window, when several key players are expected to be called up: Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuña, Sebastián Castaño, Paulo Díaz, Juan Fernando Quintero and Nicolás Galarza. The organizers settled on October 2, setting the stage for a quarterfinal that promises intensity on and off the field.