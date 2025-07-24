Riquelme’s Message to Boca Squad: “The Only Way Out of This Is by Winning”

As reported by Ezequiel Sosa, following Boca Juniors' shocking Copa Argentina elimination at the hands of Atlético Tucumán, club president Juan Román Riquelme entered the locker room in Santiago del Estero and addressed the players directly. “Swallow your pride. Keep your heads down and turn this around. The only way we get out of this is by winning,” he said firmly.

The 2-1 loss at the Estadio Madre de Ciudades hit hard, adding to a string of disappointing results this year. Boca had already been knocked out of the Libertadores playoff round, eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Clausura tournament, and failed to progress beyond the group stage in the Club World Cup.

Riquelme, who watched the game from the box with his customary mate in hand, made his way down to the locker room after the match. His message was brief but pointed, aimed at snapping the squad out of its slump and demanding an immediate response through results. After the talk, he greeted Boca fans waiting outside the stadium before boarding the team bus.

With mounting pressure and dwindling patience from supporters, Riquelme made it clear: Boca must start winning now—there’s no other way forward.