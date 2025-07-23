Boca Eliminated From Copa Argentina After Defeat to Atlético Tucumán

Boca Juniors suffered another disappointment on Wednesday night, falling 2-1 to Atlético Tucumán in the Round of 32 of the Copa Argentina. The match, held in Santiago del Estero, exposed Boca’s ongoing struggles under returning manager Miguel Ángel Russo.

As reported by ESPN, Clever Ferreira opened the scoring in the 65th minute, and Mateo Bajamich doubled the lead ten minutes later. Despite a late goal from Edinson Cavani, who had missed two earlier chances, it wasn’t enough for the Xeneize to recover.

Frank Fabra, starting unexpectedly, was substituted to jeers after a poor performance, while others like Alan Velasco also failed to impress. Boca now turns its focus to the domestic league, where it must secure Copa Libertadores qualification.

Atlético Tucumán will face Newell’s Old Boys in the Round of 16.