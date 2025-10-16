RIP. Young Kazakhstani forward Dias Tuleu passes away

He was only 19

The football community in Kazakhstan has been shaken by tragic news. A player from Kazakhstan's First League has passed away.

Details: Khan-Tengri club striker Dias Tuleu has died. The cause of death is currently unknown.

The young player was born on May 4, 2006, and had already made a name for himself as one of the most promising footballers in the First League.

In this difficult moment, we extend our sincere condolences to Dias's family and friends, as well as the entire Han-Tengri team. May his memory forever remain in our hearts, reads the official statement from the Kazakhstan Football Federation (KFF).

The federation emphasized that the loss of Dias is a tremendous blow not only for the club, but for the entire football community of the country.