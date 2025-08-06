RIP. Ukrainian footballer Volodymyr Bilotserkovets dies at 25
A great tragedy for the club and his family.
Details: Today, the official page of Zorya Luhansk announced the passing of the team's 26-year-old midfielder, Volodymyr Bilotserkovets.
Volodymyr had only recently recovered from an injury and just yesterday returned to full training with the squad. The club's Instagram page streamed a live broadcast of the training session—Bilotserkovets was practicing alongside his teammates, and judging by the footage, did not show any signs of discomfort.
At this time, the cause of death remains unknown.
The club expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and stated they would provide comprehensive support to the player's family.
During his career, Bilotserkovets played for MFC Metalurh, Inhulets, and Zorya.
