RIP. Former José Mourinho protégé dies in car accident in Africa

A major tragedy.
The car accident proved fatal for 52-year-old Júlio Lourenço.

Details: Today it became known that Júlio Lourenço, a 52-year-old football official who played under renowned Portuguese coach José Mourinho in the Vitória Setúbal youth team during the 1989/90 season, tragically passed away as a result of a car accident in Namibia.

According to reports, the tragedy occurred last Thursday evening in Otjiwarongo, northern Namibia, when the vehicle Lourenço was traveling in veered off the road after a canister of oil appeared in its path. The driver was unable to react in time.

Lourenço was the goalkeeper for Vitória Setúbal's U-19 team in the 1989/90 season, coached by José Mourinho, and was also a teammate of Nuno Santos, who is now the goalkeeping coach at Benfica.

