Radical measures may be on the table.

Rio de Janeiro is famous for its legendary Maracanã Stadium, where Brazil’s national team has celebrated countless triumphs. However, the city may soon be forced to bid farewell to its iconic venue.

Details: According to L'Équipe, the city’s authorities are currently considering the possibility of selling the historic Maracanã Stadium. Rio de Janeiro owes a significant debt to the federal government, and this move is aimed at helping to reduce that financial burden.

The Maracanã is named after the district in which it is located. It was inaugurated in 1950 ahead of the FIFA World Cup. During the tournament’s decisive match between Brazil and Uruguay, a record-breaking crowd of 199,854 spectators filled the stands.

Reminder: Brazil have already secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and are preparing for the tournament. Neymar is determined to take part and is exploring every possible avenue to boost his chances of being included in the national squad.