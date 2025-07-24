Rigoni Offered to Independiente in Potential High-Profile Return

Independiente could be on the verge of bringing back Emiliano Rigoni, who was offered on a six-month loan deal from Mexican side León. The 32-year-old winger, who had a standout spell with the club between 2016 and 2017, is being considered as a potential reinforcement for the second half of the season.

Despite the Clausura tournament already reaching its third round, Argentine clubs still have time to strengthen their squads. Independiente, also focused on the Copa Sudamericana — where they await the winner between Universidad de Chile and Guaraní in the round of 16 — is evaluating options to bolster Julio Vaccari's team.

Rigoni, who earned a call-up to the Argentine national team in 2017, has previously been linked with a return to Independiente, and was also on River Plate’s radar in past windows. During his earlier stint at the club, he scored 17 goals and delivered 9 assists in 56 matches, helping the team claim the 2017 Copa Sudamericana.

However, the final decision will rest with Vaccari, who currently prioritizes reinforcements in other areas of the pitch. That could delay or even block the move if the coach sticks to his current transfer strategy.

Still, Rigoni’s return would add valuable experience and offensive depth to a team aiming to contend on both domestic and continental fronts.