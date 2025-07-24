RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Rigoni Offered to Independiente in Potential High-Profile Return

Rigoni Offered to Independiente in Potential High-Profile Return

Football news Today, 20:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Rigoni Offered to Independiente in Potential High-Profile Return Rigoni Offered to Independiente in Potential High-Profile Return

Independiente could be on the verge of bringing back Emiliano Rigoni, who was offered on a six-month loan deal from Mexican side León. The 32-year-old winger, who had a standout spell with the club between 2016 and 2017, is being considered as a potential reinforcement for the second half of the season.

Despite the Clausura tournament already reaching its third round, Argentine clubs still have time to strengthen their squads. Independiente, also focused on the Copa Sudamericana — where they await the winner between Universidad de Chile and Guaraní in the round of 16 — is evaluating options to bolster Julio Vaccari's team.

Rigoni, who earned a call-up to the Argentine national team in 2017, has previously been linked with a return to Independiente, and was also on River Plate’s radar in past windows. During his earlier stint at the club, he scored 17 goals and delivered 9 assists in 56 matches, helping the team claim the 2017 Copa Sudamericana.

However, the final decision will rest with Vaccari, who currently prioritizes reinforcements in other areas of the pitch. That could delay or even block the move if the coach sticks to his current transfer strategy.

Still, Rigoni’s return would add valuable experience and offensive depth to a team aiming to contend on both domestic and continental fronts.

Related teams and leagues
Independiente Independiente Schedule Independiente News Independiente Transfers
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Sarmiento - : - Lanus 25 july 2025, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Sarmiento
-
Lanus
-
18:00
New England Revolution - : - CF Montreal 25 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - Orlando City 25 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Belgrano 25 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Belgrano
-
20:15
Union - : - Tigre 25 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Union
-
Tigre
-
20:15
FC Dallas - : - New York City FC 25 july 2025, 20:30 MLS USA
FC Dallas
-
New York City FC
-
20:30
Houston Dynamo FC - : - LA Galaxy 25 july 2025, 20:30 MLS USA
Houston Dynamo FC
-
LA Galaxy
-
20:30
Los Angeles FC - : - Portland Timbers 25 july 2025, 22:30 MLS USA
Los Angeles FC
-
Portland Timbers
-
22:30
San Diego FC - : - Nashville SC 25 july 2025, 22:30 MLS USA
San Diego FC
-
Nashville SC
-
22:30
Aldosivi - : - Newell's Old Boys 26 july 2025, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Aldosivi
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
13:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 21:50 Alan Rodríguez Turns Down Boca Interest to Join Internacional Football news Today, 21:25 Saúl Joins Flamengo and Praises Club Facilities: 'I'm Impressed' Football news Today, 20:55 Paulo Londra Teams Up With Alajuelense for Educational Project in Costa Rica Football news Today, 20:35 Rigoni Offered to Independiente in Potential High-Profile Return Football news Today, 20:00 Obando Moves to Uruguay's Second Tier After Boca Return Football news Today, 19:30 Eduardo Vargas Joins Audax Italiano, Won’t Return to Universidad de Chile Football news Today, 19:00 Garber on Potential Messi Sanction: “We’ll See After the All-Star Game” Football news Today, 18:40 RW Essen vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and betting tips - July 25, 2025 Football news Today, 18:35 Brazilian Clubs Suffer Sudamericana Collapse: Vasco, Bahia, and Gremio Eliminated Football news Today, 18:05 Santos Fan Apologizes After Argument With Neymar: “I Was a Bit Harsh”
Sport Predictions
Football 25 july 2025 Yokohama vs Real Sociedad prediction, H2H and betting tips – July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Norwich vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 July 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Freiburg vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Elche vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Fiorentina vs Carrarese: prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 25 July 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 25 July 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Sporting vs Villarreal: Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 25, 2025 Football 25 july 2025 Galway United vs Waterford: Who will extend their winning streak?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores