Richard Ríos Joins Benfica in €30 Million Transfer

Football news Today, 17:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
According to ESPN Brasil, Colombian midfielder Richard Ríos is set to leave Palmeiras and join Portuguese giants Benfica in a transfer worth approximately €30 million. The move represents a massive return on investment for Palmeiras, who signed Ríos in mid-2023 for a fraction of that amount. The deal was finalized after Rui Pedro Braz, Benfica’s executive director, traveled to São Paulo to secure terms with Palmeiras, having already reached an agreement with the player’s representatives. The Portuguese club beat out strong interest from Roma to secure the 24-year-old’s signature: after a week where it seemed all but confirmed Ríos would join the Italian club, their attempt to change the terms of the deal left them empty-handed.

The player, who was under contract until 2028, will not be part of Palmeiras' upcoming match against Atlético Mineiro. The Brazilian club will receive 70% of the transfer fee, while Flamengo (6.66%) and Guaraní (13.34%) will also benefit due to previous ownership rights. The remaining 10%, held by Ríos' agents, will be paid directly by Benfica.

Ríos departs after playing 138 matches and scoring 11 goals for Palmeiras, emerging as one of South America’s most consistent and dynamic midfielders.

