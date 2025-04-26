Riccardo Calafiori becomes the face of adidas' new underwear line

Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori has made history as the first-ever ambassador for adidas underwear. The 22-year-old defender unveiled the new Active Flex collection, which combines athletic style, everyday comfort, and fashion.

To launch the line, the brand released a series of photos featuring Calafiori in familiar everyday settings—from the locker room to the laundry room. The campaign's goal is to highlight how seamlessly comfort and style can be integrated into any life situation.

The Active Flex collection is designed with the needs of athletes in mind: soft, stretchy cotton, moisture-wicking, seamless inserts, and anatomically designed fit ensure freedom of movement and maximum comfort both during workouts and in everyday life.

Meanwhile, Calafiori is gearing up for a crucial match—on Tuesday, Arsenal will host PSG in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final. It remains uncertain whether the defender will recover in time for this encounter.