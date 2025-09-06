Rewrote football history! Mircea Lucescu becomes the oldest national team manager

The Romanian specialist sets a new record

The head coach of Romania's national team, Mircea Lucescu, has set a remarkable record, becoming the oldest coach of a national team in the history of world football.

On September 5, his side played a friendly against Canada and suffered a 0-3 defeat. At the time of the match, the Romanian tactician was 80 years, 1 month, and 7 days old. With this, he surpassed the achievement of Roque Máspoli, who led Uruguay's national team in 1997 at the age of 80 years, 1 month, and 4 days.

It's worth noting that in August 2024, the coach returned to his homeland and, after a 28-year hiatus, once again took charge of the Romania national team. Lucescu's squad will play their next match on September 9 against Cyprus.