Revitalization of a сareer? A Chelsea defender may move to Fulham on a loan basis

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah might continue his career with another London-based team, Fulham.

According to information from Sky Sport Deutschland, The Cottagers are interested in loaning the footballer until the end of the current season with a potential buyout option.

Among other contenders for the defender, Napoli, Roma, Manchester United, and Milan have been mentioned.

In the previous season, Chalobah emerged as one of Chelsea's leaders, participating in 33 matches across all competitions. However, in the current season, the defender has yet to make an appearance due to injury.

Chalobah's agreement with the London club extends until June 2028, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at 18 million euros.

Earlier reports indicated that Chelsea is looking to offload several players in the winter transfer window, and Chalobah was among those listed for a potential departure.