Returned home. Ronaldo posts photo from Lisbon tennis club

World Cup 2026 qualifiers coming up

Cristiano Ronaldo has already arrived in Portugal to take part in the World Cup 2026 qualifying matches. The football star is currently in Lisbon, where he shared a personal snapshot on his Instagram page.

Cristiano posted a photo from the Lisboa Racket Centre, a Lisbon tennis club he often visits whenever he's back in Portugal. The player complemented the picture with a house emoji.

At the tennis club, Ronaldo plays padel tennis, a sport he seems to enjoy off the football pitch.

It's worth noting that during this international break, Cristiano and the Portuguese national team are set to play two away games. On September 6, Portugal will travel to Armenia, and on September 9, they'll face Hungary on the road. Ireland is also part of Portugal's qualifying group.

As a reminder, at the start of June, the Portuguese national team claimed the Nations League title for the second time in their history. In the final, Portugal defeated Spain in a penalty shootout.