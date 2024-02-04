Retired four-time F1 world champion could return to replace Hamilton at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton recently declared his intention to part ways with Mercedes at the conclusion of the 2024 season, opting to join Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion will conclude a 25-year partnership with Mercedes, which began when he was a burgeoning racer, and Mercedes served as the engine supplier for his inaugural Formula 1 team, McLaren.

Mercedes is yet to identify a successor for the British driver. Carlos Sainz Jr., presently driving for Ferrari, was considered the prime contender.

However, it has now surfaced that the legendary F1 driver, Sebastian Vettel, who retired in 2022, might make a return to the German team.

Vettel, a four-time world champion with Red Bull, concluded his career after two disappointing seasons with Aston Martin. Reports from Sportbible suggest that Mercedes Team Principal, Toto Wolff, remains in regular contact with Vettel, sparking speculation about ongoing negotiations.

While Wolff had indicated that Vettel had decided to permanently retire from racing, recent conversations seem to suggest otherwise. Wolff stated:

"I believe he [Vettel] has resolved not to participate in races anymore. We communicate regularly. We spoke yesterday, but the discussion did not revolve around our potential collaboration in the future."

The precise identity of Hamilton's replacement at Mercedes remains uncertain, with numerous rumors and possibilities yet to unfold.