Request denied. Helif will not compete at the World Boxing Championships

Arguments fell flat.

Recently, World Boxing suspended Algerian boxer Imane Helif from competition without a prior genetic test. In response, Helif appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), hoping she would be allowed to participate in the World Championships while the case was under review. But things turned out differently.

Details: According to a press release from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the request to suspend World Boxing's decision until the case is considered has been denied. Moreover, the lawsuit will only be reviewed after the World Championships, as the hearings are scheduled for a date later than the tournament's conclusion on September 14.

It is reported that both parties are currently exchanging written submissions, and a hearing will be scheduled once they reach an agreement.

Reminder: Helif filed the appeal to challenge World Boxing's decision prohibiting her from participating in the organization's events until she undergoes a genetic test for the SRY gene, which determines the presence of a Y chromosome. Previously, the Algerian athlete insisted she is not transgender.