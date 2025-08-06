RU RU ES ES FR FR
Reinier Arrives in Belo Horizonte to Sign With Atlético Mineiro

Reinier Arrives in Belo Horizonte to Sign With Atlético Mineiro

Football news Today, 21:55
Reinier is officially set to join Atlético Mineiro after arriving in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday night. According to ESPN, the 23-year-old attacking midfielder will sign a four-and-a-half-year contract with the club following his departure from Real Madrid.

Greeted by fans at the airport, Reinier expressed his excitement and gratitude. “When I arrived, I could already hear the chants. I got goosebumps. My mom nearly cried. I’m very happy to be here, in my new home. I’ll give everything on the field,” he told reporters.

The former Flamengo star joins Galo on a free transfer after mutually terminating his contract with Real Madrid, who signed him in 2020. The Spanish giants will retain 50% of his economic rights, hoping to profit from a potential future transfer.

His move to Atlético was helped by a familiar connection: former Galo striker Diego Costa, a close friend, facilitated a call between Reinier and club icon Hulk. “Diego called Hulk, and he gave me details about the club,” Reinier said. “He told me this was my new home and to give it my all. I was happy to speak with a club legend.”

Reinier had stints in Europe with Borussia Dortmund, Girona, and Frosinone, but struggled to establish himself as a consistent first-team presence. Now, back in Brazil, he hopes to regain form and become a key figure for Atlético Mineiro, who remain in the hunt for both Copa do Brasil and league honors.

His arrival strengthens a Galo squad seeking attacking reinforcements for the season’s final stretch. Reinier, still young and with significant potential, aims to turn a new page and reignite his career in familiar territory.

